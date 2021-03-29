Advertisement

The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 3/29

The week ahead
The week ahead(File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week marks National Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day, and the Malcolm Randall and Lake City VA Clinics are commemorating the day by giving lapel pins to veterans.

The City of Alachua is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for a second substation to transform GRU supplied electricity to the city’s power grid. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. near the 15000 block of Peggy Road.

The Santa Fe Teaching Zoo will take part in a virtual country concert to raise money for the zoo. People can donate to help animals at the zoo while enjoying a virtual performance from artists like Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and Wynonna. The concert takes place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

