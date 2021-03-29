University of Florida’s Veterinary Hospital Canine Blood Donor Program seeks volunteers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Donating blood saves lives. That’s the case, not only for people but for dogs too. A single unit of blood can treat two to four four-legged patients.

Russell is one of 53 donors in the University of Florida’s Veterinary Hospital Canine Blood Donor Program. He’s able to donate blood once every 2 months.

The process is pretty routine. Russell is first weighed and then checked to make sure his red blood cell count is high enough to donate.

Once he has a few treats and scratches, he lays down on a table, the needle is inserted and he’s was back up wagging his tail within eight minutes rewarded with treats, food, and a new toy.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 survivors asked to donate blood

Blood Bank Manager, Camille Kelly said volunteers are able to receive blood if they ever needed it.

“They get quite a few benefits from enrolling in the program. So not only are they getting free annual exams and vaccinations, but they’re also getting heartworm, flea, and tick prevention as well as they get a back of food overtime they donate,” said Kelly.

In order to participate in the program, dogs must be between the ages of 1-6, spayed or neutered, weigh at least 50 pounds, and be healthy with no chronic conditions.

“It’s great working with the donors we have a wonderful group and the clients are fantastic and it’s really nice to see where these products go and how they make a difference in our patients every day,” said Kelly.

The program’s goal is to have 80 donors. For more information on how to get involved click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.