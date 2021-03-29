Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a crash leaving one woman dead.

According to troopers on the scene, a woman was heading west on Waldo Rd near Northeast 64th Ave around 5 p.m.

For unknown reasons, she swerved across the median and hit a semi truck head on.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Related story: Crash in Marion County leaves elderly man dead

FHP troopers are still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.