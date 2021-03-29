Advertisement

Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a crash leaving one woman dead.

According to troopers on the scene, a woman was heading west on Waldo Rd near Northeast 64th Ave around 5 p.m.

For unknown reasons, she swerved across the median and hit a semi truck head on.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

FHP troopers are still investigating the accident.

