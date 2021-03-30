Advertisement

Alachua County Public School families have been notified of a computer breach

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some families in the Alachua County Public School system recently got a letter telling them their personal information might have been breached.

The letter from PCS Revenue Control Systems Inc. offered a year of free credit monitoring after personal information - like social security numbers and birthdays - was accessed in a computer breach.

TRENDING STORY: Omar Payne adds name to transfer portal

The hack happened in December 2019, three years after Alachua County Public School officials say it acquired Advanced Business Technologies or ABT the company ACPS used to contract to register people for free or reduced-price lunches.

ACPS officials say they tried to contact the company for more information multiple times but say no one has returned their calls.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck
Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck in Alachua County
adam pearce
Arrest made in Gainesville hit-and-run death
Four people have now been hit and killed by cars within city limits over the past few months....
Cyclist killed in accident causes concerns among residents
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Alachua County Public School families have been notified of a computer breach
Alachua County Public School families have been notified of a computer breach
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Le Macaron French Pastries opens in NCFL
Le Macaron French Pastries opens in NCFL
The Cedar Key Arts Festival returns
The Cedar Key Arts Festival returns