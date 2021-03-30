Alachua County Public School families have been notified of a computer breach

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some families in the Alachua County Public School system recently got a letter telling them their personal information might have been breached.

The letter from PCS Revenue Control Systems Inc. offered a year of free credit monitoring after personal information - like social security numbers and birthdays - was accessed in a computer breach.

The hack happened in December 2019, three years after Alachua County Public School officials say it acquired Advanced Business Technologies or ABT the company ACPS used to contract to register people for free or reduced-price lunches.

ACPS officials say they tried to contact the company for more information multiple times but say no one has returned their calls.

