Army Veteran wins new Toyota 4Runner, plans to take it on his honeymoon

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 11 years, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has helped veterans and their families through the Hiring Our Heroes program.

The non-profit mainly helps veterans find employment and offers other digital resources.

“First of all you got to figure out what you want to do. What is the goal you want to do. You got figure out where is it that you want to go. Do you want to go where your spouse wants to go, where your family wants to go, and the third thing is how much money do you want to make and if you can figure out two of those three, a service member transitioning is more apt to land in a better place,” Senior Director of Events and Programs for Hiring Our Heroes’ Adam Rocke said.

Ernest Knight is a 31-year-old Army vet who was medically discharged in 2015 after he was wounded during a deployment to Kuwait. His injury ended his military career.

“The transition I had from the military going into civilian life, it wasn’t easy for me. It wasn’t easy for me. Wanting to retire in the military was my goal, being in a military family,” Knight told the crowd.

Through his transition from enlisted to civilian, he said he found his way with help from Veterans Affairs.

“The VA definitely helped me along the way. They’re still helping me to this day, and so I’m very thankful for those resources that are there,” Knight said.

Knight said he found the ‘Hiring Our Heroes’ Committed to America’s Heroes sweepstakes’ through the VA and entered his name on a whim.

He never expected to win.

“Out of 85,000 I was that one. That’s pretty cool. I’m just so thankful to my fiancé Julio. We’re getting married, and this nice vehicle is what we’re going to use for the honeymoon,” he added.

Bon voyage! Ernest Knight and his fiancé Julio are ready to take their new Toyota 4Runner on their honeymoon to Vegas. @hiringourheroes @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/e6yQjoJ5Qy — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) March 30, 2021

Knight was surrounded by his Zumba family as Frank DeLuca presented the keys to him.

Handing him keys to unlock a seemingly bright future.

