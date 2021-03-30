Advertisement

Belleview baseball team rolls past West Port 10-1

Rattlers move to 8-6 on season
Monday, West Port High School
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Belleview Rattlers dominated over the West Port Wolf Pack on Monday with a victory of 10-1.

Both teams battled in a pitcher’s duel for the first three innings, until the Rattlers started getting things rolling in the fourth inning.

The Rattlers accumulated three runs to lead over the Wolf Pack in the fourth 3-1.

Belleview continued to rally against the Wolf Pack in the fifth inning scoring six runs. Jackson Dennis delivered an RBI single sending Jarrod Sweeting to home plate to put the Rattlers up 9-1.

The Rattlers improves to 8-6 on the season, while the Wolf Pack falls to 6-6.

Next, West Port takes on North Marion Tuesday, and Belleview will continue its season Thursday against St. John Lutheran.

