Bronson trial date set to February 2022

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - It may be a while before the town council controversy in Bronson is settled, court documents now say a jury trial to decide whether Berlon Weeks is a town council member will take place in February of next year.

Weeks verbally resigned during a town meeting last September, but tried to disavow the decision.

The remaining council members voted 3-1 to accept his resignation, and the seat remains empty.

Weeks sued in circuit court, but moved the case to federal court.

