Eastside High students help 5th and 8th graders prepare for FSA writing test with letters to frontline workers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Five Chick-fil-A employees and students from Eastside High School are helping students at Lake Forest Elementary and Lincoln Middle School succeed.

The elementary and middle school students are preparing for their Florida Statewide Assessment (FSA) English writing test on April 8th.

“They’re preparing for their FSA’s which is their writing test for the end of the year and they’re doing that by writing letters for people we thought needed to be thanked,” said Eastside High junior, Abby Ferrell. “So, they’re writing for firefighters and police officers.”

The high schoolers were chosen to participate in the Chick-Fil-A Leader Program and complete an impact project. While fifth graders are writing to firefighters and officers, eighth graders are writing to nurses and doctors for a project they call ‘Junior Ram Scholars’.

Related story: Army Veteran wins new Toyota 4Runner, plans to take it on his honeymoon

“I think this writing exercise will not only be beneficial to them but also to the community that they’re writing to,” said Eastside High senior, Taylor Hill-Miles. “We’re in a pandemic right now. Doctors and nurses are being strained and just getting that appreciation from the community, we feel like solves those two areas.”

When the kids were done with their letters, they got a cookie and a fist bump from the Eastside High School mascot, Rambo. Then, some students volunteered to have their letters read out loud.

In addition, the entire Eastside High student body will also be writing letters to bus drivers, veterans and other hardworking people in the community.

“It doesn’t only make me think about how I can encourage others to give back but it’s also made me think about ways that I could give back and people I could talk to, to really say thank you,” added Eastside High freshman, Unia Sanjurjo.

Leilani Mills, who is also attends Eastside High School, said this experience has been an inspiration.

“It’s inspiring to know for me to know that I’m helping others, while they’re helping someone else,” said Mills.

The students plan to deliver the letters by the end of April.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.