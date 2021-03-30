Farm Fact: Opossums

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Opossums can have their benefits, like helping control populations of ticks.

Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau explain some of their downsides in this week’s farm fact.

RELATED STORY: Farm Fact: Relief benefiting farmers

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.