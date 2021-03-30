Advertisement

Le Macaron French Pastries opens in NCFL

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida’s first-ever Le Macaron French Pastries is now open in Gainesville.

Located in Celebration Pointe, a variety of treats are offered in addition to macarons from fine chocolates and gelatos to wine and candies.

Owner Pete Amato said he got the idea to open the shop during the pandemic in hopes of bringing smiles to people’s faces. He compares each dessert to an experience.

“The actual true product we have here is made by a French Chef in Sarasota. I’ve had some people come in here and say this is better than what they had in France or Paris because these are truly luxury desserts,” said Amato.

The shop also caters to events like weddings and holiday celebrations.

