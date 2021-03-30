Advertisement

Marion County deputies are looking for a man who they believe is endangered

By WCJB staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff deputies are asking for your help to locate a man missing and who they believe to be endangered. Deputies are looking for 38 year old Jose Molina-Rodriguez of Ocala.

They say he was last seen Friday night at his home on Cherry Drive Lane, Molina-Rodriguez has several mental health disorders that he takes medications for but he does not have his prescriptions with him.

