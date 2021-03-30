Advertisement

New details on the murder-suicide that left 3 people dead in Dunnellon

By WCJB staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the murder-suicide that left 3 people dead in Dunnellon. On March 8th, deputies say Michael Chiswick killed his mother Joann and grandmother Flory Chiswick before killing himself during a stand off with deputies.

Inside the home, deputies found approximately 200 bullet holes, as well as an AR 15, several long rifles, and a hand gun.

Family members tell authorities, Michael Chiswick had a history of mental health problems and drug abuse, they say he had killed animals, and committed domestic violence in the past.

