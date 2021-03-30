Advertisement

No convictions for ex-officers in St. Louis protest beating

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — No convictions were returned for three white St. Louis police officers accused of beating a Black undercover colleague so severely during a 2017 protest over another officer’s acquittal that he had to undergo multiple surgeries.

A jury on Monday acquitted Officer Steven Korte of charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and of lying to the FBI in connection to the attack on Officer Luther Hall.

Former officer Christopher Myers also was acquitted of a deprivation of rights count, but the jury could not reach a verdict on a charge of destruction of evidence against Myers for allegedly smashing Hall’s cellphone.

The jury also deadlocked on the deprivation of rights charge against former officer Dustin Boone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck
Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck in Alachua County
adam pearce
Arrest made in Gainesville hit-and-run death
Four people have now been hit and killed by cars within city limits over the past few months....
Cyclist killed in accident causes concerns among residents
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Mama bear struggles to keep cubs under control
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the...
LIVE: Memorial service held to honor slain Colorado police officer
Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson said what was captured on the video was what Chauvin was taught in...
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was ‘begging for his life’
Authorities say wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of more...
Crews battling Black Hills wildfires hampered by strong wind