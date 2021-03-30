Advertisement

Omar Payne adds name to transfer portal

Forward’s departure leaves Gators without six of their top ten scorers from this past season
Tennessee's Keon Johnson (45) and Florida's Omar Payne (5) battle for the ball in the first...
Tennessee's Keon Johnson (45) and Florida's Omar Payne (5) battle for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida sophomore forward Omar Payne announced on social media Tuesday that he would join the mass exodus of Gator basketball players who are seeking a transfer to another school.

Payne becomes the fourth Florida player in the last week to have a change of heart, joining forward Osayi Osifo and guards Noah Locke and Ques Glover in the transfer portal. First Team All-SEC guard Tre Mann and Second Team All-SEC forward Colin Castleton are entering the NBA draft.

Payne averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game this past season as Florida finished 15-10 and made the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The series of departures leaves Florida, a team that had no seniors, without six of its top ten scorers from this past season.

