Omar Payne adds name to transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida sophomore forward Omar Payne announced on social media Tuesday that he would join the mass exodus of Gator basketball players who are seeking a transfer to another school.

Payne becomes the fourth Florida player in the last week to have a change of heart, joining forward Osayi Osifo and guards Noah Locke and Ques Glover in the transfer portal. First Team All-SEC guard Tre Mann and Second Team All-SEC forward Colin Castleton are entering the NBA draft.

Payne averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game this past season as Florida finished 15-10 and made the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The series of departures leaves Florida, a team that had no seniors, without six of its top ten scorers from this past season.

