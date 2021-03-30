Advertisement

The Cedar Key Arts Festival returns

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another sign that life is slowly returning to pre-pandemic. After a year away, the Cedar Key Arts Festival is back.

The festival website reads, “we are cautiously, optimistically & creatively moving ahead with plans” for the 57th Arts Fair after it was shut down in 2020 by the pandemic.

This year’s festival is scheduled to take place in Cedar Key on the weekend of April 17th and 18th.

TRENDING STORY: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age lowered to 40 and older, CVS now administering vaccines

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck
Woman dies after crashing into semi-truck in Alachua County
adam pearce
Arrest made in Gainesville hit-and-run death
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy
An ATV crash in Bradford County left a man with a head injury.
ATV topples over Bradford county man after swerving to avoid car on public road

Latest News

The Cedar Key Arts Festival returns
The Cedar Key Arts Festival returns
Farm Fact: Opossums
Farm Fact: Opossums
Farm Fact: Opossums
Farm Fact: Opossums
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast