The Cedar Key Arts Festival returns

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another sign that life is slowly returning to pre-pandemic. After a year away, the Cedar Key Arts Festival is back.

The festival website reads, “we are cautiously, optimistically & creatively moving ahead with plans” for the 57th Arts Fair after it was shut down in 2020 by the pandemic.

This year’s festival is scheduled to take place in Cedar Key on the weekend of April 17th and 18th.

