UPDATE: Person of interest in Hidden Oaks homicide is now in custody

By WCJB staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on a story we first brought you as breaking news on Friday. Marion County sheriff’s deputies say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the homicide investigation in the Hidden Oaks neighborhood.

Detectives are waiting on forensic results to identify the person found dead inside the home after the deputies on scene discovered a fire there. They are not releasing the identity because they can’t notify next of kin until toxicology results are in.

