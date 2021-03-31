Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala

According to Ocala Police, the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.
(Ocala PD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Skeletal remains were uncovered in Ocala.

According to Ocala Police, the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.

Major Crimes detectives, K9, and forensics are on scene awaiting the arrival of the medical examiner.

Stay with TV20 as we continue to follow this developing story.

