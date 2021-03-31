Domestic violence awareness, Marion County woman determined to stop the abuse

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite difficulties brought on by the pandemic, a woman in Marion County is raising awareness to stop domestic violence.

She’s already gotten the support of the Ocala City Council, and she’s hoping President Biden will be next.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, up to 25 percent “of all women will experience domestic violence at some point during their lives.”

Related story: Man arrested after ramming into MCSO deputy vehicle on a domestic disturbance call

Darnitha Gaskin is determined to bring that number down to zero.

“The reason why I came to City Hall on March 16th, was to pretty much bring awareness to City Hall to let them know that we need more help in the community in our town to let them know that there’s not enough awareness out here,” Gaskin said.

It was in 2005 when she left her abuser and went directly to Ocala police.

“This is where I had black eyes, scratches on my face,” Gaskin said showing photos of that time at OPD.

It’s taken time and counseling, but Gaskin said it is possible, “What you see now, this is a person that has been revived, counseled,” she said.

And that’s the message she has presented to the city council and the White House.

“I had sent a letter to the White House on March 25th because I wanted President Biden and Vice President Harris to join in on the awareness. They had told me that they value my opportunity and President Biden engages in these type of events an they will definitely be in contact with me,” Gaskin said.

Gaskin said she’ll be back to see the Ocala City Council on April 6th.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.