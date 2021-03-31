Gainesville commissioner Reina Saco holds town hall on new renter protections and landlord permits

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A town hall addressing renters’ rights and new rules for landlords was hosted by Gainesville city commissioner Reina Saco.

She was joined by local attorney, Mikel Bradley from Three Rivers Legal Services and City Manager Lee Feldman to discuss the way the city is trying to offer additional protections for renters.

Starting Oct. 1, all landlords will need to register for a permit and comply with requirements including health and safety, and energy efficiency. Afterward, every four years or in the case of a complaint, Gainesville Code Enforcement will inspect properties. Should they fail to correct issues, the permit to rent a property may be revoked.

The new rules also protect renters’ discrimination on the basis of employment status and must accept renters whose income is from child support, social security benefits, housing vouchers. Landlords also cannot discriminate against immigrants and the victims of domestic or dating violence among other legally protected groups.

