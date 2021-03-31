Governor DeSantis announces his request for funds to give public school principals, teachers $1000 bonuses

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his proposal to give $1000 bonuses to public school principals and teachers in Florida.

The $1000 bonuses would go to more than 3600 public school principals and nearly 180,000 full-time classroom teachers for grades Pre-K through 12.

During the announcement, DeSantis requested $216 million from the third round of the Elementary and Secondary Education (ESSER) Funds to use for the bonuses.

Unlike a similar proposal for first responders, which used money from the stimulus package, the ESSER Funds would provide the grants from the federal government.

“Our Florida teachers and school principals have put student success first throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic. And so we’re asking the legislature, since they’re in session... We’re asking for this out of the ESSER Funds,” said DeSantis.

He has asked that the funds be appropriated during the current legislative session so the bonuses can be distributed as soon as possible.

