Hitchcock’s in Putnam County to begin COVID-19 Vaccine appointments

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hitchcock’s said they have now been allocated their first vaccines from Putnam County and will be able to hold clinics almost immediately.

Online signups are open for a clinic Thursday in Interlachen and another on Friday in East Palatka.

Last week, TV20 confirmed Hitchcock’s pharmacy staff were standing by, ready to vaccinate residents of North Central Florida’s rural communities.

The store’s Senior VP of Operations said they’ll also be getting vaccines from Alachua County starting on Monday, April 5 which is also when any Florida resident over 18 will be eligible.

To sign up for Hitchcock’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments or to get on the waitlist, click here.

