Hitchcock’s Pharmacy expecting COVID-19 vaccine shipment

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The staff at Hitchcock’s Pharmacy has been waiting for the chance to distribute the vaccine to their patients for weeks and now, after being approved by the Alachua County Department of Health, they finally have a date for the shipments to arrive.

A pharmacist at the Hitchcock’s in Alachua, Dr. Bryn Tenney, said because they serve rural communities traveling to other sites can be hard for patients.

“I’m just so excited we’re finally getting some vaccinations,” Tenney said. “Transportation can be an issue for our patients and i’m just so excited we’ll finally be getting some vaccinations, so that way our patients can come here, they can get what they need.”

Hitchcock’s pharmacy will be distributing the Moderna vaccine Thursday and Friday at their Interlachen and Palatka markets.

Patient of 11 years, Jeanette Whelpton, said she contacted Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. DeSantis to help Hitchcock receive their doses.

Related story: EXCLUSIVE: Hitchcock’s Pharmacies haven’t received COVID-19 vaccines, causing delays in vaccine efforts

“If you’re loyal to a pharmacy or a business, you want to return and see that they get it,” Whelpton said. “There’s no reason why they shouldn’t.”

While long time patients were disappointed to hear the pharmacy had not yet received their doses, now they said they’re excited and already on the waitlist to get their shot here at the pharmacy.

“We’re number 18 in line,” Whelpton said.

They are expecting a shipment of doses for the Alachua and Newberry locations on Monday.

Dr. Tenney said it might not have been possible without the help of lawmakers.

“If they’re not approved by the government officials then chances are you’re not receiving those,” Dr. Tenney said. “So, it’s been instrumental having Chuck Clemons and Kat Cammack and their support through this time.”

Robert Hart has been a patient for more than 20 years. Although he’s already been vaccinated, he’s happy for other long time patients like himself.

“When you can talk to somebody that you know and trust in your local community it’s better so that’s great,” Hart said.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment or be placed on a waitlist visit their website.

