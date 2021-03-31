House of Prayer cult leader, Anna Young, has died

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The former leader of the House of Prayer who was sentenced to 30 years in prison back in February is dead.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Anna Young died Tuesday at the age of 79.

RELATED STORY: Cult leader and ‘House of Prayer’ matriarch Anna Young charged with second homicide

Young served only 33 days in prison after leaving the Alachua County Jail on February 25th following her sentencing the week before.

She was found guilty on manslaughter charges for the death of Katonya Jackson and second degree murder for the death of Emon Harper better known as “Baby Moses”.

RELATED STORY: Cult leader and ‘House of Prayer’ matriarch Anna Young enters a plea of no contest

The Department of Corrections has not yet released the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.