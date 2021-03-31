Advertisement

House of Prayer cult leader, Anna Young, has died

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The former leader of the House of Prayer who was sentenced to 30 years in prison back in February is dead.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Anna Young died Tuesday at the age of 79.

RELATED STORY: Cult leader and ‘House of Prayer’ matriarch Anna Young charged with second homicide

Young served only 33 days in prison after leaving the Alachua County Jail on February 25th following her sentencing the week before.

She was found guilty on manslaughter charges for the death of Katonya Jackson and second degree murder for the death of Emon Harper better known as “Baby Moses”.

RELATED STORY: Cult leader and ‘House of Prayer’ matriarch Anna Young enters a plea of no contest

The Department of Corrections has not yet released the cause of death.

