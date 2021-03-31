In a growing trend, another person was hit by a vehicle in Southwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Yet another person was hit by a vehicle in Gainesville on Southwest 20th Avenue Tuesday evening.

Gainesville police officers said a Pedestrian was hit near the 5900 block of 20th Avenue near Majestic Oaks Apartments. The victim was flown to the hospital with injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and is not currently facing any charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Over the weekend a cyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the same roadway.

