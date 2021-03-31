Jonathan India to make MLB debut on Opening Day for Cincinnati Reds

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gators Baseball standout Jonathan India will officially start living the dream Thursday afternoon, when the Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

India, 24, was the fifth overall selection in the 2018 MLB Draft, and has worked his way up from the Minor Leagues to finally earn his spot on the Reds 40-man roster. After hitting .313 in 22 games in the Cactus League this spring, the former Gators player made his presence felt on the club during Spring Training.

After Cincinnati shifted some players around the infield, it appears India will get the nod as the everyday starter at second base.

He will become the first second baseman in Reds history to make his Major League debut on Opening Day since Pete Rose in 1963.

While at Florida, India was a member of the 2017 National Championship team

