Advertisement

Legislation for Dozier restitution stalled

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Legislation seeking to put in place a means of providing restitution for victims of the infamous Dozier School for Boys in Marianna has hit a snag in both chambers.

Victims of the reform school came to the State Capitol Wednesday in hopes of drumming up support for the effort.

The state has already formally apologized for the atrocities that occurred at the Dozier School for Boys, a reform school run by the state for a century.

Now the victims are asking the state to back its words up with action.

“We’re not giving up,” said Pastor Johnny Lee Gaddy, who attended Dozier from 1967 to 1971.

Gaddy has a simple request for restitution.

“If I can get the boat and a truck, then I can go fishing,” said Gaddy.

TRENDING STORY: DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala

He isn’t surprised legislation that would create a pathway for victims to make a claim has hit roadblocks in both chambers.

“Thirteen years later, I ain’t got it yet,” said Gaddy.

Survivor Roy Conerly has also spent more than a decade fighting for compensation.

“I don’t have a number, but if one were offered to us we would consider it whatever the number is,” said Conerly, who attended the school in 1961 and 1962.

In 2013 an excavation of the reform school led to the discovery of the remains of 40 boys.

Survivors suspect they died from abuse.

In the Senate, the bill is being blocked by one senator who represents the area where Dozier is located.

He told us early in the session he doesn’t believe the alleged abuse occurred.

“I don’t believe for a minute that 500 people were mistreated there,” said Senator George Gainer in January.

But Senate sponsor Darryl Rouson believes the bill is too important to quit fighting for.

“Certainly in the greatest state of the union we can come up with a fair method of moving beyond just words of apology to real action,” said Rouson.

The legislation’s future is uncertain, but what is certain is that as long as the victims are alive, they’ll continue coming to the Capitol year after year to fight for their cause.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

pedestrian crash
In a growing trend, another person was hit by a vehicle in Southwest Gainesville
Four people have now been hit and killed by cars within city limits over the past few months....
Cyclist killed in accident causes concerns among residents
Deputies found approximately 200 bullet holes, as well as an AR 15, several long rifles, and a...
New details on the murder-suicide that left 3 people dead in Dunnellon
adam pearce
Arrest made in Gainesville hit-and-run death
Alachua County Public School families have been notified of a computer breach
Alachua County Public School families have been notified of a computer breach

Latest News

skeletal remains
DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala
double murder/suicide
Neighbors react to double murder/suicide in Dunnellon
dozier
Legislation for Dozier restitution stalled
desantis teacher bonus
Governor DeSantis announces his request for funds to give public school principals, teachers $1000 bonuses
THC caps
Florida’s THC cap legislation likely dead