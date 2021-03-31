Advertisement

Rep. Kat Cammack weighs in on the debate of statehood for Washington D.C.

Rep. Kat Cammack
Rep. Kat Cammack(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) -Some Democrats are calling for the U.S. Capitol to become a state, but Rep. Kat Cammack of North Central Florida is pushing back.

A record number of lawmakers are supporting an effort to make the nation’s capital the 51st state in the union. A recent hearing in D.C. took up the issue. But Republicans like Cammack say D.C. statehood would be invalid without a constitutional amendment.

“This is nothing more than a political power move by Nancy Pelosi and those on the left to further ensure that they have a vice grip on both the House and the Senate,” said Cammack

Supporters for statehood argue the 700,000 residents there are taxed without formal federal representation in Congress. But, opponents say the Democrats are attempting to gain another two Senators as the District of Columbia strongly leans blue.

“To have a population that size without having representation in Congress is certainly anathema to our Democratic principles. They should not be taxed without representation, which they are,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop.

Last year, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives made history passing a D.C. statehood bill, but it never received a vote in the GOP-controlled Senate.

This year, although the Democrats do maintain a slim majority in both chambers, but they would likely need to overcome the filibuster to pass the proposal.

