Silver alert issued for a man with dementia

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a silver alert for a missing 83 year old man in Ocala, police say he went missing this morning.

Officers say Arnoldo Fernandez drove to the Walgreens on SE Maricamp Road around 9:30 AM but never came home, he was driving a 2004 beige Toyota. He has early on set dementia and is insulin dependent for his diabetes, his cellphone was left at home.

