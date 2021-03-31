Advertisement

Silver alert issued for a man with dementia

By WCJB staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a silver alert for a missing 83 year old man in Ocala, police say he went missing this morning.

Officers say Arnoldo Fernandez drove to the Walgreens on SE Maricamp Road around 9:30 AM but never came home, he was driving a 2004 beige Toyota. He has early on set dementia and is insulin dependent for his diabetes, his cellphone was left at home.

