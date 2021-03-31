The Appleton Museum has two exhibits full of artwork from Marion County Public Schools students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Appleton Museum in Ocala, has two exhibits from Marion County Public School students.

It is part of the “Young in Art” exhibit that features art from students in grades k-12.

The Appleton has hosted this exhibit since the early 1990s.

This year 42 schools submitted artwork with a total of 234 pieces of art.

One organizer says she’s had parents tell her they remember their art being featured at the Appleton.

“It’s funny I’ll get adults telling me that they remember coming as a child when their art was on display and how much it meant to them. now they’re coming with their own children to see their art on display,” said Hollis Mutch the museum educator.

The exhibits will be open until April 25th, but if you can’t make it, the Appleton will be featuring one piece of art every day on their Facebook page.

