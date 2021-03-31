Advertisement

Train damaged after being broken into and taken for a joyride

By WCJB staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies say 1 or more people broke into a parked train and took it for a joyride. Evidence of the crime was found Monday, but deputies say the break in happened sometime between Wednesday and Sunday of last week.

They say the train was driven around the tracks in the area and two switches inside the locomotive were damaged, each is valued at 30 thousand dollars.

