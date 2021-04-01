Alachua County Pets: Milo, Cupcake, and Lucky

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Milo is about 1 year old. Staff says he might be a little shy at first but this guy can really work up some energy. They say he might be a good fit for someone with time to give him the time and exercise he needs.

Cupcake is a 5-year-old kitty who just loves attention. With all that fluff, who can blame her? Staff says she’d do well as a home’s solo kitty so this diva can be the star of the show.

Lucky is around 2 years old and hoping some luck of the Irish will carry into April to find him a forever family. He’s happy to get out and play some fetch with an active partner.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

