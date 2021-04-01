Advertisement

ARRESTED: Columbia County parents in jail after kidnapping their biological children

According to FDLE, 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans were last seen in the area...
According to FDLE, 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans were last seen in the area of the 200 block of Southwest Birch Place in Lake City.(FDLE)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) - Two Columbia County residents are in jail after kidnapping their biological children from the kids’ grandparents Wednesday evening.

24-year old David Evans and 23-year old Sydni Jones were arrested at the Steamboat Inn in Branford on Thursday with their biological children who were court-ordered to be in the custody of their grandparents.

4-year old Jaxson and 2-year old Lucy were taken around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday from the grandparents home on the 200 block of Sw Birch Glenn in Lake City. The neighbor of the grandparents, Kyle Hunter, says things do not usually happen like this in the neighborhood.

“Very out of the ordinary. This is a pretty quiet neighborhood, mostly retirees you know not too much happens, especially nothing like this,” said Hunter.

He has also seen David and Sydni visited the children from time to time in the year that the kids have been staying with their grandparents.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Two missing Columbia County children found safe

“I have seen them, the parents, the mom especially,” said Hunter. “She is always in the backyard with the kids playing, they have a cat they play with all the time. The dad I see him from time to time he does pull up in a work truck. I’m not sure if either one of them live here full-time or not but I have seen them.”

The parents will be booked in the Suwannee County Jail on two counts each of kidnapping a minor under the age of 13. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Steven Khachigan says they will be moved to the county later this week.

“They were arrested in Suwannee county so what will happen is they will be taken to the Suwannee county jail and booked then extradited under our warrant,” said Khachigan.

The grandparents would not talk, but they did leave their home hurriedly to pick up the kids once they were found safe in Branford.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Ocala Police, the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.
DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala
pedestrian crash
In a growing trend, another person was hit by a vehicle in Southwest Gainesville
Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two missing children in what they are...
UPDATE: Two missing Columbia County children found safe
Anna Young
House of Prayer cult leader, Anna Young, has died
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees

Latest News

Ocala family researches father, shares his legacy
The cost of retrofitting a church to become the new Dunnellon Police Headquarters is becoming...
Resident speaks out on new police station
covid deaths
Deputy Director of Health: Florida is not undercounting deaths
local restrictions
Restrictions on local orders wins support in Florida legislature