ARRESTED: Columbia County parents in jail after kidnapping their biological children

LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) - Two Columbia County residents are in jail after kidnapping their biological children from the kids’ grandparents Wednesday evening.

24-year old David Evans and 23-year old Sydni Jones were arrested at the Steamboat Inn in Branford on Thursday with their biological children who were court-ordered to be in the custody of their grandparents.

4-year old Jaxson and 2-year old Lucy were taken around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday from the grandparents home on the 200 block of Sw Birch Glenn in Lake City. The neighbor of the grandparents, Kyle Hunter, says things do not usually happen like this in the neighborhood.

“Very out of the ordinary. This is a pretty quiet neighborhood, mostly retirees you know not too much happens, especially nothing like this,” said Hunter.

He has also seen David and Sydni visited the children from time to time in the year that the kids have been staying with their grandparents.

“I have seen them, the parents, the mom especially,” said Hunter. “She is always in the backyard with the kids playing, they have a cat they play with all the time. The dad I see him from time to time he does pull up in a work truck. I’m not sure if either one of them live here full-time or not but I have seen them.”

The parents will be booked in the Suwannee County Jail on two counts each of kidnapping a minor under the age of 13. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Steven Khachigan says they will be moved to the county later this week.

“They were arrested in Suwannee county so what will happen is they will be taken to the Suwannee county jail and booked then extradited under our warrant,” said Khachigan.

The grandparents would not talk, but they did leave their home hurriedly to pick up the kids once they were found safe in Branford.

