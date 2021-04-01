Advertisement

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is updating its open hours for team activities

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.(Jacques Doucet/WAFB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some schedule changes are coming to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The University Athletic Association announced the updated open hours.

The stadium will be closed in the afternoon during team activities on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Those dates affected are Thursday, April 1, Tuesday, April 6, Thursday, April 8, Tuesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 15.

For up-to-date stadium hours, visit the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Facebook page or stadium website.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

pedestrian crash
In a growing trend, another person was hit by a vehicle in Southwest Gainesville
According to Ocala Police, the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.
DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala
Anna Young
House of Prayer cult leader, Anna Young, has died
Aliex Santiesteban, 43, is being held without bond on charges of attempted murder, sexual...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after Fla. boy kidnapped, sexually assaulted, shot
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees

Latest News

“What’s up?” with WIND-FM 04/01
“What’s up?” with WIND-FM 04/01
Alachua County Pets: Milo, Cupcake, and Lucky
Alachua County Pets: Milo, Cupcake, and Lucky
Alachua County Pets: Milo, Cupcake, and Lucky
Alachua Pets
“What’s up?” with WIND-FM 04/01
“What’s up?” with WIND-FM 04/01