Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is updating its open hours for team activities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some schedule changes are coming to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The University Athletic Association announced the updated open hours.

The stadium will be closed in the afternoon during team activities on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Those dates affected are Thursday, April 1, Tuesday, April 6, Thursday, April 8, Tuesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 15.

For up-to-date stadium hours, visit the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Facebook page or stadium website.

