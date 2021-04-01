Fuller qualifies for Augusta National Women’s Amateur final round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WCJB) - Annabell Fuller may be a freshman at Florida, but she raised her game far beyond her years to qualify for the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

After firing an opening round of even par, Fuller bogeyed the second hole, but recovered quickly with a birdie on the par-5 3rd. But she gave that red figure right back two holes later when she dropped a shot at the 5th. She parred out to make the turn at 37 (+1).

The back nine started out awfully shaky for the freshman. After carding a par on 10, she doubled the par-3 11th, then bogeyed number 12. She couldn’t take advantage of either par 5 on 13 or 18, but was able to roll in a birdie at 15.

She finished the final day of qualifying with a 75, three over par. That score was good enough to put her in a tie for 10th.

Unfortunately, her teammate, Addie Baggarly didn’t make the top 30, and won’t be playing in the final round of the tournament.

Fuller and 29 other contestants will play a private practice round at Augusta National on Friday, then tee off in the championship round on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.