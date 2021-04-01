Advertisement

Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville duo is behind bars after committing multiple burglaries.

According to Gainesville Police, Trenashia Richardson, 20, and Nathaniel Williams, 23, were found with thousands of dollars worth of stolen firearms, drugs, and electronics.

Officers tracked the pair after officers say one of the people they stole from reported a wallet and a variety of Apple products missing.

TRENDING: AMBER Alert: Two Columbia County children missing in “parental abduction”

Investigators say the duo had property connected to other burglaries in the area.

Richardson and Williams are being charged with grand theft.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Ocala Police, the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.
DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala
pedestrian crash
In a growing trend, another person was hit by a vehicle in Southwest Gainesville
Anna Young
House of Prayer cult leader, Anna Young, has died
Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two missing children in what they are...
AMBER Alert: Two Columbia County children missing in “parental abduction”
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees

Latest News

Little Black Dress Mixer
Lake City Columbia County Chamber hosts “Little Black Dress” mixer to conclude Women’s History Month
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Virginia police looking for bomb threat suspect in Gainesville: Jeffery Parsons
Virginia police looking for bomb threat suspect in Gainesville
Virginia police looking for bomb threat suspect in Gainesville: Jeffery Parsons
Virginia police looking for bomb threat suspect in Gainesville