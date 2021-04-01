Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville duo is behind bars after committing multiple burglaries.

According to Gainesville Police, Trenashia Richardson, 20, and Nathaniel Williams, 23, were found with thousands of dollars worth of stolen firearms, drugs, and electronics.

Officers tracked the pair after officers say one of the people they stole from reported a wallet and a variety of Apple products missing.

Investigators say the duo had property connected to other burglaries in the area.

Richardson and Williams are being charged with grand theft.

