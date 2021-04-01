Advertisement

High Springs art gallery features new exhibit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A new art exhibit opened today at the Good News Arts Gallery in High Springs.

The exhibit, “Of a Different Flesh,” features artists Mär Martinez and Julia Matejcek and is scheduled to run through April 17th.

Martinez is an interdisciplinary artist specializing in sculptural painting. Matejcek centers her art in photography.

A free opening reception that includes the artists is set for Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Avenue Center on US Highway 27.

For more information on the artists and the exhibit, click HERE.

