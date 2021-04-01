High Springs art gallery features new exhibit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A new art exhibit opened today at the Good News Arts Gallery in High Springs.

The exhibit, “Of a Different Flesh,” features artists Mär Martinez and Julia Matejcek and is scheduled to run through April 17th.

Martinez is an interdisciplinary artist specializing in sculptural painting. Matejcek centers her art in photography.

A free opening reception that includes the artists is set for Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Avenue Center on US Highway 27.

For more information on the artists and the exhibit, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.