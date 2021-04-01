Advertisement

“Justice was served” Investigator in the Anna Young case discusses death of former cult leader

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Anna Young, who led the “House of Prayer,” served only 33 days in state prison. A few weeks ago, the former “House of Prayer” leader pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. That was basically a life sentence for the 79-year-old. After a short stay within the Florida Department of Corrections, the former leader has now died.

“It has been one of the most challenging investigations that I have ever been a part of,” said Kevin Allen, a Cold Case Investigator with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Young was responsible for the death of Katonya Jackson and Emon Harper, better known as “Baby Moses.” However, her hands were at the helm for the death and torture of many others.

“It was shocking at the very beginning,” explained Allen.

RELATED STORY: House of Prayer cult leader, Anna Young, has died

He said Young’s actions were cruel.

“As I continued to update my chain of command, the more I found out about this defendant and what occurred in Micanopy, Florida in the late ’80s and early ’90s. We were all kind of taken aback by the level of cruelty to children as well as adults,” explained Allen. “I have never been involved in anything like this.”

The investigator believes if it weren’t for Joy Fluker, Young’s biological daughter, this cruel behavior would have never come to light.

“She was basically sentenced to life in prison. It wasn’t surprising to me that she died in prison,” said Allen.

As he looks back on this case, he had one wish, and with Young’s death, it became a reality.

“I hoped that she would never get out of jail so that she couldn’t hurt another child again. At least as far as that wish I had, it came true,” explained Allen.

RELATED STORY: Cult leader and ‘House of Prayer’ matriarch Anna Young charged with second homicide

He hopes the death marks the end of a horrible memory. Allen thinks justice was served, and as a cold case investigator, that is all he can hope for as the odds are generally against him. We reached out to John Neal, one of Anna Young’s victims for his reaction to her death. He said he has no comment at this time.

Officials with the Florida Department of Corrections sent TV20 information relating to Anna Young. In that email, they explain Young died on March 31st, 2021, and the district medical examiner is responsible for determining the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

pedestrian crash
In a growing trend, another person was hit by a vehicle in Southwest Gainesville
According to Ocala Police, the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.
DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala
Anna Young
House of Prayer cult leader, Anna Young, has died
Aliex Santiesteban, 43, is being held without bond on charges of attempted murder, sexual...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after Fla. boy kidnapped, sexually assaulted, shot
Commissioner Reina Saco
Gainesville commissioner Reina Saco holds town hall on new renter protections and landlord permits

Latest News

Brian Hogue-Pua and Jordan Regar attend Lake City Humane Society Thrift Store ribbon cutting...
Two former Lake City Humane Society Employees sued over alleged theft
A suspected stolen vehicle chop shop was busted in Suwannee County, and vehicles from across...
Two Suwannee County men arrested after stolen vehicle chop shop busted by investigators
A new art exhibit opened today at the Good News Arts Gallery in High Springs.
High Springs art gallery features new exhibit
“Justice was served” Investigator in the Anna Young case discusses death of former cult leader
“Justice was served” Investigator in the Anna Young case discusses death of former cult leader