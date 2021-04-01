“Justice was served” Investigator in the Anna Young case discusses death of former cult leader

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Anna Young, who led the “House of Prayer,” served only 33 days in state prison. A few weeks ago, the former “House of Prayer” leader pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. That was basically a life sentence for the 79-year-old. After a short stay within the Florida Department of Corrections, the former leader has now died.

“It has been one of the most challenging investigations that I have ever been a part of,” said Kevin Allen, a Cold Case Investigator with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Young was responsible for the death of Katonya Jackson and Emon Harper, better known as “Baby Moses.” However, her hands were at the helm for the death and torture of many others.

“It was shocking at the very beginning,” explained Allen.

He said Young’s actions were cruel.

“As I continued to update my chain of command, the more I found out about this defendant and what occurred in Micanopy, Florida in the late ’80s and early ’90s. We were all kind of taken aback by the level of cruelty to children as well as adults,” explained Allen. “I have never been involved in anything like this.”

The investigator believes if it weren’t for Joy Fluker, Young’s biological daughter, this cruel behavior would have never come to light.

“She was basically sentenced to life in prison. It wasn’t surprising to me that she died in prison,” said Allen.

As he looks back on this case, he had one wish, and with Young’s death, it became a reality.

“I hoped that she would never get out of jail so that she couldn’t hurt another child again. At least as far as that wish I had, it came true,” explained Allen.

He hopes the death marks the end of a horrible memory. Allen thinks justice was served, and as a cold case investigator, that is all he can hope for as the odds are generally against him. We reached out to John Neal, one of Anna Young’s victims for his reaction to her death. He said he has no comment at this time.

Officials with the Florida Department of Corrections sent TV20 information relating to Anna Young. In that email, they explain Young died on March 31st, 2021, and the district medical examiner is responsible for determining the cause of death.

