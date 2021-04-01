Advertisement

Kyle Pitts receives Mackey Award and commemorative brick

Junior tight end becomes first player to receive first-team honor since 2015
during the Gators' Pro Day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Sanders football practice...
during the Gators' Pro Day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Sanders football practice fields in Gainesville, FL / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath(Courtney Culbreath | CourtneyCulbreath)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coming off an impressive Pro Day, Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts continued his positive momentum by accepting the John Mackey award and having his commemorative brick cemented outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The draft-eligible junior accepted the award for the nation’s most outstanding tight end in a virtual ceremony Thursday night.

His commemorative brick was placed next to 2015 AP All-American First Team cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.

Pitts becomes just the first player to since Hargreaves to be named a member of the AP All-American First Team, and the first offensive player to receive the honor since 2009.

Pitts recorded 770 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2020 season, while missing a couple games due to injury.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Ocala Police, the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.
DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala
pedestrian crash
In a growing trend, another person was hit by a vehicle in Southwest Gainesville
Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two missing children in what they are...
UPDATE: Two missing Columbia County children found safe
Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries: Trenashia Richardson, Nathaniel...
Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
Anna Young
House of Prayer cult leader, Anna Young, has died

Latest News

Annabell Fuller is all smiles as she qualified for the final round of the Augusta National...
Fuller qualifies for Augusta National Women’s Amateur final round
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is updating its open hours for team activities
during the Gators' Pro Day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Sanders football practice...
Gators shine in Pro Day
UF Student wants reimbursement for going virtual, new bill would protect universities from...
UF Student wants reimbursement for going virtual, new bill would protect universities from lawsuits