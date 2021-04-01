Kyle Pitts receives Mackey Award and commemorative brick

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coming off an impressive Pro Day, Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts continued his positive momentum by accepting the John Mackey award and having his commemorative brick cemented outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The draft-eligible junior accepted the award for the nation’s most outstanding tight end in a virtual ceremony Thursday night.

His commemorative brick was placed next to 2015 AP All-American First Team cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.

Pitts becomes just the first player to since Hargreaves to be named a member of the AP All-American First Team, and the first offensive player to receive the honor since 2009.

Pitts recorded 770 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2020 season, while missing a couple games due to injury.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.