Lake City Columbia County Chamber hosts “Little Black Dress” mixer to conclude Women’s History Month

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It was one final salute to Women’s History month at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds.

The Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce finished its ‘Celebration of Women’ series with a “Little Black Dress” mixer.

The sold out event was attended by more than 100 people who enjoyed music, dancing, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres.

14 vendors offered shopping opportunities.

Other events sponsored by the chamber this month included a leadership panel breakfast and women’s leader cast event.

