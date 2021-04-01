North Carolina’s Roy Williams calls it a career

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - April 1 is known as April Fool’s Day, but to North Carolina Head Basketball Coach, Roy Williams, it’ll be known as the day he officially hung up his whistle.

After spending 48 years in college basketball, 33 as a head coach, Williams, 70, has decided it’s time to stop making cross country trips to recruit players, play games, and go through the exhaustive process that comes with being a head coach of a prestigious, Division I program.

The man who lead Kansas to four Final Four appearances in 18 seasons, then took his dream job at his alma mater, UNC, and reeled off three national championships in 15 seasons, retires with the fourth most wins in Division I history, 903-264. He’s also the only coach to ever win 400 games at two different schools. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

