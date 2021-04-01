Advertisement

North Carolina’s Roy Williams calls it a career

College basketball legend retires after 33 seasons
Roy Williams has officially announced his retirement from college basketball, after 33 seasons...
Roy Williams has officially announced his retirement from college basketball, after 33 seasons as a head coach.(AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - April 1 is known as April Fool’s Day, but to North Carolina Head Basketball Coach, Roy Williams, it’ll be known as the day he officially hung up his whistle.

After spending 48 years in college basketball, 33 as a head coach, Williams, 70, has decided it’s time to stop making cross country trips to recruit players, play games, and go through the exhaustive process that comes with being a head coach of a prestigious, Division I program.

The man who lead Kansas to four Final Four appearances in 18 seasons, then took his dream job at his alma mater, UNC, and reeled off three national championships in 15 seasons, retires with the fourth most wins in Division I history, 903-264. He’s also the only coach to ever win 400 games at two different schools. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Ocala Police, the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.
DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala
pedestrian crash
In a growing trend, another person was hit by a vehicle in Southwest Gainesville
Anna Young
House of Prayer cult leader, Anna Young, has died
Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two missing children in what they are...
AMBER Alert: Two Columbia County children missing in “parental abduction”
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees

Latest News

during the Gators' Pro Day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Sanders football practice...
Gators shine in Pro Day
Jonathan India will become the first second baseman since Pete Rose to make his Major League...
Jonathan India to make MLB debut on Opening Day for Cincinnati Reds
Thomas Grabow shares his thoughts on his performance on the track and in the classroom.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Thomas Grabow (St. Francis)
Thomas Grabow and his teammates warm up during practice by walking the track at St. Francis...
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Thomas Grabow