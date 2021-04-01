Ocala family researches father, shares his legacy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - We could see Ocala on the big screen in the foreseeable future. The focus would be on one of north central Florida’s most prominent black advocates.

It has been an eight year project for Larry Johnson and his family, learning about just how involved his father was in shaping the City of Ocala.

But Johnson said, it wasn’t easy on his father, Leroy.

“He was born in 1938. He grew up in the time of Jim Crow, Segregation. Back then Blacks weren’t even allowed to look at a white person,” Larry Johnson said.

Leroy Johnson owned a restaurant, two gas stations, opened his own construction company, and was a pastor.

Throughout his life, he faced discrimination.

“One morning he went there and all of his windows were broken. Nothing was stolen and the N-word was sprayed on the side of the gas station, saying ‘get off of Pine N-word,’” Johnson said.

But Johnson said that didn’t stop his father from helping others.

He would take out loans in his name so others could start their own businesses, and he was one of the first black sheriff’s deputies to lead in marion county.

“And this is when he got his badge. When they gave it to him, an he went through the training and everything,” he added.

Leroy died in 1998 and was honored by Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn in March.

A documentary was even made to showcase all that he had done, but Larry said this isn’t the end.

“People are reaching out to me, now they want to do a movie about my dad. They want to take the documentary and turn it into a movie. That’s going to be the next step. It’ll cover everything that happened in Ocala. It’ll cover the situation of the church in Raleigh and the churches he had in Gainesville too. People in Gainesville knew my dad,” Johnson said.

It’s a legacy that will live on not only in Marion County, but across north central Florida and maybe even the nation.

