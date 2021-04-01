Advertisement

PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A new child is introduced this month on the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” who is a little different.

He’s sensitive to loud noises and he likes doing things his way, in his time.

Ben is autistic and he helps teach the show’s regular cast about acceptance.

“People think and do things differently. And that’s OK,” says star Yadina after learning about Ben’s specialness.

The episode premiering Monday is one of several ways PBS Kids is celebrating Autism Awareness Month.

The Emmy-winning “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and new superhero series “Hero Elementary” also shine spotlights on characters with autism.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Ocala Police, the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.
DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala
pedestrian crash
In a growing trend, another person was hit by a vehicle in Southwest Gainesville
Anna Young
House of Prayer cult leader, Anna Young, has died
Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two missing children in what they are...
AMBER Alert: Two Columbia County children missing in “parental abduction”
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Biden launches community corps to boost COVID vaccinations
Little Black Dress Mixer
Lake City Columbia County Chamber hosts “Little Black Dress” mixer to conclude Women’s History Month
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
LIVE: George Floyd’s girlfriend recounts the couple’s drug use in Chauvin trial testimony
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Virginia police looking for bomb threat suspect in Gainesville: Jeffery Parsons
Virginia police looking for bomb threat suspect in Gainesville