Advertisement

Pinwheels planted at UF Health Shands for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Pinwheels planted at UF Health Shands for Child Abuse Prevention Month
Pinwheels planted at UF Health Shands for Child Abuse Prevention Month(wcjb)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an effort to raise awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Alachua County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force teamed up with other North Central Florida agencies to plant pinwheels on the front lawn of UF Health Shands Hospital Thursday.

The pinwheels for prevention campaign was started in 2008 by Prevent Child Abuse America and UF Health has been planting them since.

Alachua County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force Chair, Cathy Winfrey, said over a thousand pinwheels were planted to represent children.

“When people look at them we hope people see the innocence and whimsical nature of children and it reminds everyone that it takes a community to keep our children safe,” said Winfrey.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life changing event”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Ocala Police, the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.
DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala
pedestrian crash
In a growing trend, another person was hit by a vehicle in Southwest Gainesville
Anna Young
House of Prayer cult leader, Anna Young, has died
Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two missing children in what they are...
UPDATE: Two missing Columbia County children found safe
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees

Latest News

Little Black Dress Mixer
Lake City Columbia County Chamber hosts “Little Black Dress” mixer to conclude Women’s History Month
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Virginia police looking for bomb threat suspect in Gainesville: Jeffery Parsons
Virginia police looking for bomb threat suspect in Gainesville
Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries: Trenashia Richardson, Nathaniel...
Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries