Pinwheels planted at UF Health Shands for Child Abuse Prevention Month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an effort to raise awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Alachua County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force teamed up with other North Central Florida agencies to plant pinwheels on the front lawn of UF Health Shands Hospital Thursday.

The pinwheels for prevention campaign was started in 2008 by Prevent Child Abuse America and UF Health has been planting them since.

Alachua County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force Chair, Cathy Winfrey, said over a thousand pinwheels were planted to represent children.

“When people look at them we hope people see the innocence and whimsical nature of children and it reminds everyone that it takes a community to keep our children safe,” said Winfrey.

