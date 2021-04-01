Advertisement

Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested

The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they responded to what turned out to be an April Fools' Day joke.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita on a charge of unlawful request for emergency service assistance in connection with an April Fools’ Day prank.

Police said around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 4800 block of East Arlene. Multiple officers responded to the call along with the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County EMS.

Officers surrounded the home, blocked streets, and attempted to make contact with anyone inside. After they were not able to contact anyone, they entered the home but did not find anyone.

Through further investigation, officers learned that Willis had called her daughter claiming to be shot as an April Fools’ Day joke.

Willis was located in Derby, Kan., and arrested by Derby police without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

