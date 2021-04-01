Resident speaks out about new Dunnellon police station

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The cost of retrofitting a church to become the new Dunnellon Police Headquarters is becoming an issue to some residents.

Some people in the Dunnellon community say the money should be used elsewhere.

In March, Police Chief Mike Mcquaig told TV20 that the police department along with the city council is trying to find an architect to turn the church into a station at an estimated cost of $1.5 million.

“The previous council has purchased the property for the police department but we still have a lot of legwork to do how much is it going to cost to retrofit this building which will be up to the current council,” said Chief McQuaig.

Kathy Dunn a Dunnellon community member said there are other ways to spend the money,

“I would really like to take a second look and compare the price, the benefits, and the downsides of using our Marion County Sheriff’s Department to provide our public safety.”

Dunn also said the money could be used for dirt roads in neighborhoods that lead to downtown,

“We have a major area in our town called Dunnellon Heights that has total unpaved roads and in fact, the main roads in that subdivision lead to the public ball field which people use continuously”

She agrees the mold, the floors, and the wiring need to be looked at in the current station and it will be less expensive to fix and save the town money. The next city council meeting is on April 12 at 5:30 pm.

