Two Columbia County children missing in “parental abduction”

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two missing children in what they are calling a parental abduction.

Sheriff’s deputies are trying to locate 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and his sister, 2-year-old Lucy Evans. They say the children were taken on Wednesday around 5:15 p.m.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni Jones.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these persons is asked to contact detectives at (386)752-7015.

