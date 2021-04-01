Advertisement

Two former Lake City Humane Society Employees sued over alleged theft

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -In a lawsuit, two former employees are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of donated money from the Lake City Humane Society.

Jordan Regar and Brian Hogue-Pua are named in a lawsuit filed on March 17. The shelter accuses Hogue-Pua of paying a $15,800 commission to Regar from a large donation to the shelter. Regar was a salaried employee and according to the charity’s board, not allowed to receive such bonuses.

Hogue-Pua was obligated to receive a board member’s signature on checks of $1,000 or more. Instead, he paid Regar through the payroll system avoiding the board.

The Board has reached out to the former employees to have the money returned but received no response. The lawsuit is asking the court, if the money is not returned by April 16, to award them $47,400 in damages plus attorney’s fees.

