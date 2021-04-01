Two Suwannee County men arrested after stolen vehicle chop shop busted by investigators
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspected stolen vehicle chop shop was busted in Suwannee County, and vehicles from across the state were recovered.
44-year-old Miguel Cruz and 49-year-old Riccy Ramos-Hernandez are charged with multiple counts of grand theft.
The investigation began when a pick-up truck, trailer and UTV went missing from Madison County.
Investigators found the stolen trailer and UTV on Cruz and Ramos-Hernandez’s property near Dowling Park.
Numerous stolen vehicles from Columbia County were found there.
