Two Suwannee County men arrested after stolen vehicle chop shop busted by investigators

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspected stolen vehicle chop shop was busted in Suwannee County, and vehicles from across the state were recovered.

44-year-old Miguel Cruz and 49-year-old Riccy Ramos-Hernandez are charged with multiple counts of grand theft.

The investigation began when a pick-up truck, trailer and UTV went missing from Madison County.

Investigators found the stolen trailer and UTV on Cruz and Ramos-Hernandez’s property near Dowling Park.

Numerous stolen vehicles from Columbia County were found there.

