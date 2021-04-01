Virginia police looking for bomb threat suspect in Gainesville
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities in Virginia have tracked a bomb threat suspect to Gainesville.
Police in Leesburg, Virginia, which is northwest of Washington, D.C., are searching for Jeffrey Parsons of Gainesville.
TRENDING: AMBER Alert: Two Columbia County children missing in “parental abduction”
They say on Sunday they received a report of Parsons threatening to bomb the home of a Leesburg resident.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.