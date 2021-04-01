Advertisement

Virginia police looking for bomb threat suspect in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities in Virginia have tracked a bomb threat suspect to Gainesville.

Police in Leesburg, Virginia, which is northwest of Washington, D.C., are searching for Jeffrey Parsons of Gainesville.

They say on Sunday they received a report of Parsons threatening to bomb the home of a Leesburg resident.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

