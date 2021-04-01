Virginia police looking for bomb threat suspect in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities in Virginia have tracked a bomb threat suspect to Gainesville.

Police in Leesburg, Virginia, which is northwest of Washington, D.C., are searching for Jeffrey Parsons of Gainesville.

They say on Sunday they received a report of Parsons threatening to bomb the home of a Leesburg resident.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

