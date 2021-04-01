“What’s up?” with WIND-FM 04/01

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Our days are brighter when we get to chat with our friends at WIND-FM.

And we learn new things like peep jousting.

Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Hunter and Parker.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.